Turan Uysal released after 31 years in prison

According to Kurdistan Press, Turan Uysal, born in the Gimgim (Vartu) district of Muş province, was released after 31 years in prison and was welcomed by his family, members of the Association for Solidarity and Solidarity with Families of Prisoners and Convicts (TUHAY-DER) and a group of citizens upon his return to his hometown.

Uysal was arrested in 1995 and tried at the Harpet (Elazig) State Security Court.During his years in prison, he was held in Dersim, Al-Bustan and Muş prisons, and served the last term of his sentence in the F-Type prison in Bolu (in the neighboring province of Ankara).

Despite the end of his sentence, the prison administration and supervision board had postponed his release for a year.

At the welcoming ceremony, Uysal, referring to the costs that the Kurdish people have paid in recent years, said: "I want the conflicts to end and an honorable peace to be achieved. Many of our imprisoned friends are still in prison and have paid a heavy price. Our hope is for the freedom of all of them."