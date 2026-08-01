1 August 2026 - 15:30

Turan Uysal released after 31 years in prison

Turan Uysal released after 31 years in prison

Service Turkey – Turan Uysal, a Kurdish political prisoner whose release was postponed for a year by the decision of the prison administration and supervision board, was released from Bulu F-Type Prison after 31 years. Upon his release, he called for an end to the fighting, the realization of an “honorable peace” and the release of other political prisoners.

According to Kurdistan Press, Turan Uysal, born in the Gimgim (Vartu) district of Muş province, was released after 31 years in prison and was welcomed by his family, members of the Association for Solidarity and Solidarity with Families of Prisoners and Convicts (TUHAY-DER) and a group of citizens upon his return to his hometown.

Uysal was arrested in 1995 and tried at the Harpet (Elazig) State Security Court.During his years in prison, he was held in Dersim, Al-Bustan and Muş prisons, and served the last term of his sentence in the F-Type prison in Bolu (in the neighboring province of Ankara).

Despite the end of his sentence, the prison administration and supervision board had postponed his release for a year.

At the welcoming ceremony, Uysal, referring to the costs that the Kurdish people have paid in recent years, said: "I want the conflicts to end and an honorable peace to be achieved. Many of our imprisoned friends are still in prison and have paid a heavy price. Our hope is for the freedom of all of them."

News ID 161525

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