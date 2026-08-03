Ankara Mayor Etimsgut and 39 Other Municipality Managers Sent to Prison

According to KurdPress, the judicial proceedings on the case of 44 defendants in the investigation of Etimsgut Municipality, one of the largest districts of Ankara, have concluded at the Keşik Branch of the Ankara Criminal Peace Court.According to the report, the defendants in the case had been in custody for about a week and now, upon the request of the prosecutor's office and by court order, 40 people, including Erdal Beşikçioğlu, the mayor of Eti Mesgüt, have been sentenced to prison. Four other defendants have been placed under judicial supervision and released. The issuance of a prison sentence does not mean that the charges have been proven or a final verdict has been issued, and the defendants' criminal liability must be determined during the trial.

Allegations in the case

The Ankara West District Prosecutor's Office had launched its investigation after allegations were made about irregularities in some municipal tenders, the preparation of forged documents, the rental of parking lots and processes related to construction, urban changes and licensing. Judicial authorities claim that certain individuals and groups have benefited from some of these activities.According to the published report, the investigation continued based on reports from the Turkish Court of Accounts, statements made by some defendants within the framework of the “effective remorse” regulation, registered complaints, requests sent to the Turkish Presidential Communications Center (CİMER), audio and video files, and analysis of financial and communication data.

Charges against the defendants

In this case, charges including “forming and managing a group with the aim of committing a crime”, “membership in a terrorist organization”, “embezzlement”, “bribery”, “obtaining benefits through abuse of office”, “bidding collusion” and “disrupting the implementation of contractual obligations” have been raised.

The prosecutor’s office had previously detained 55 people, including 42 municipal employees and 13 managers and executives of private companies, in connection with the investigation.

Of those detained, 10 had previously been released under judicial supervision.Another defendant is still receiving treatment in hospital.

Judicial investigations into the allegations and the possible responsibility of each defendant are ongoing.