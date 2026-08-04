Barzani and Mazloum Abdi emphasize accelerating the implementation of the agreement

According to Kurdistan Press, informed sources announced that "Nechirvan Barzani", the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, after meeting with "Ahmad al-Shara", the head of the interim Syrian government, discussed the results of his trip to Damascus and the process of implementing the agreement to integrate the SDF and the autonomous administration into the structure of the Syrian government in a phone call with "Mazloum Abdi", the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).According to the North Press news agency, the phone call took place on Monday after Barzani met with Ahmed al-Sharaa at the Syrian presidential palace. According to the published information, the head of the Kurdistan Region once again expressed his support for the January 29 agreement and assessed the implementation of this agreement as “positive and progressing.”

North Press also reported that Nechirvan Barzani had been in contact and consulted with Mazloum Abdi several times before his official visit to Damascus. These talks were held with the aim of coordinating the implementation of the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government.

In this phone call, Barzani and Abdi emphasized the importance of implementing the agreement to integrate the SDF and the autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria into the institutions of the Syrian interim government. Both sides believed that the implementation of this agreement could play an important role in strengthening the stability of Syria and increasing security and tranquility in the region.The two sides also stressed the need to continue efforts to fully implement the agreement, saying that advancing this process could help strengthen security, political stability, and pave the way for resolving outstanding issues in Syria.

The January 29 agreement between the Syrian Interim Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces emphasizes the gradual integration of the SDF and self-governing institutions into the country's government structure, and has become a central focus of political consultations on the future of Syria in recent months.