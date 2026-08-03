Al-Sharaa, Nechirvan Barzani and Mazloum Kobani meet to discuss Kurdish issues

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, arrived in Damascus on Monday at the invitation of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and met with him.Charles Lister, a researcher and expert on Syria, announced that Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), will also travel to Damascus to attend a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

According to Lister, the meeting will take place simultaneously with Nechirvan Barzani’s official visit to Damascus, and the talks are expected to focus on the Syrian Kurds’ case, the implementation of the agreements between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces, and the future of the Syrian government’s relations with the Kurdish regions in the north and east of the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also confirmed the news and announced that Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, will travel to Damascus to meet with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and Ahmed al-Sharaa, the interim president of Syria.The tripartite meeting is being held in a situation where negotiations between Damascus and the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria continue on the future of the Kurdish regions and the process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into the central government structure.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has emphasized that this trip is aimed at dialogue and coordination between the relevant parties and, contrary to some claims, does not mean a split in the ranks of the Kurds or the abandonment of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The simultaneous presence of Ahmed al-Sharaa, Nechirvan Barzani and Mazloum Abdi in Damascus can be considered one of the most important political meetings related to the Syrian Kurdish issue after the change of power in the country. This meeting is seen as an attempt to advance talks on the integration of the military and administrative structures of northern and eastern Syria into the framework of the central government.