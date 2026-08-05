Kurdistan Region's oil production reduced from 230,000 to 20,000 barrels

According to KurdPress, the director of the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SUMO) announced in an interview with the "Tijlah" network that tanker companies that have the ability to pass through the Strait of Hormuz are offering to buy Iraqi oil, and Baghdad will accept the highest bid.

Ali Nizar added that production cooperation between Iraq and Turkey has led to the continuation of oil transportation through the Ceyhan pipeline; a pipeline that has a daily capacity to transport 1 million 500,000 barrels of oil.He also said that Basra Oil supports Kirkuk oil exports to increase the volume of oil transported via the Ceyhan route to 750,000 barrels per day, and Iraq exports one million barrels of oil to Turkey daily without a price discount.

The SOMO director emphasized that selling oil to Turkey is more economical because, due to the existence of a ready-made pipeline, the cost of transportation for Iraq does not exceed $1.62 per barrel, and this amount also includes the costs of operation, transportation, storage and maintenance.

According to him, oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region have announced their readiness to resume oil production at the highest capacity.Ali Nizar further stated that due to the war and attacks on the oil fields of the Kurdistan Region, the region's oil production has decreased from 230,000 barrels per day to 20,000 barrels, and Iraqi oil exports through the Ceyhan pipeline have reached 60,000 barrels per day.

He also said that oil product exports through the Syrian route have reached one million tons per day, and the income from this has also increased compared to the income before the Strait of Hormuz crisis.

The SOMO director added that the average selling price of Iraqi oil in July reached $60 per barrel, and there is also the possibility of exporting Kuwaiti oil through Iraqi pipelines, due to the suspension of that country's exports through the Strait of Hormuz route.