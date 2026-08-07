According to KurdPress, Aysegul Doğan, spokesperson for the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), spoke at the party’s headquarters about the proposal for the “Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” and its possible consequences.Emphasizing the importance of presenting the proposal to parliament, Doğan said: “This law is important for 86 million citizens and the signatures on it are meaningful for our common future. We hope it will be good for all those who struggle for a common life.”

Honoring the memory of those who paid a heavy price in the past few decades, he added that Turkey is on the verge of a historic stage and that the joint struggle to build a democratic future should be expanded in the second century of the Republic.

This law does not solve the Kurdish issue, but it opens a door

The spokesman for the party said that the proposed law opens the way for peace, democracy and social reconstruction; although it also has shortcomings.

He added: “This law alone does not solve the Kurdish issue; solving this issue depends on our struggle, but the law can open a door and be the starting point for taking advantage of positive opportunities.»

Noting that this proposal is the result of long negotiations and meetings, Doğan thanked the parties and individuals who supported it.

According to him, the new law can also pave the way for the return of people living outside Turkey and for the first time directly address the Kurdish issue within the framework of legal regulations.

The establishment of a parliamentary oversight body is of great importance

Ayşegül Doğan considered the establishment of the oversight and coordination mechanisms foreseen in the text of the proposal important and said that the party had previously called for the establishment of boards to follow up and supervise the implementation of the process.

She added: “The establishment of a board in parliament is of great importance and all political parties are responsible in this regard.The end of the era of arms must be accompanied by democratization and provide a democratic basis for the use of the mother tongue and the right to free expression.”

Öcalan’s conditions must change in line with his role

Doğan, recalling Abdullah Öcalan’s message that the Framework Law could play a “key role” in continuing the process, said: “Mr. Öcalan is the main actor and negotiator of this process. He must be able to be present in the coordination mechanism and his conditions must change in line with this role.”

He considered changing Öcalan’s conditions essential for the progress of the process and the removal of potential dangers, adding: “We must create the conditions for peace together. We are talking about a common future and we must use this opportunity properly.»

The party spokesperson also called on the government and all political parties to distance themselves from the language of confrontation and hostility and to use a language based on peace: “A new door has opened and we must all pass through it together.”

Return of PKK members still unclear

Ayşegül Doğan, in response to a question from reporters, said it was still unclear how many PKK members would return to Turkey after Abdullah Öcalan’s call.

She also assessed the role of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government in advancing the process as important, saying that the regional administration has so far taken a positive approach and has helped to continue the talks at various stages.

Doğan finally called for the release of political prisoners and said that even independent of the Framework Law, those whose cases the European Court of Human Rights has ruled on should be released.