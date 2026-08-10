Clashes between Arab tribes in Homs, Syria; Several killed and injured

According to Kurdistan Press, a bloody clash took place between Arab tribes around the "Al-Bayyad" neighborhood and the central prison of Homs, Syria, and a number of members of these tribes were killed and injured as a result of this clash.

According to the Hawar News Agency, based on information reported by the media outlet's reporter from the scene of the incident, a clash between members of the Arab tribes in the region took place around the "Al-Bayyad" neighborhood and the central prison of Homs.

Local sources announced that chaos and tension had developed in the area after the clash.These sources did not provide further details about the cause of the conflict, the exact number of dead and wounded, and the identities of the parties involved.

It is worth noting that so far, the Syrian official parties have not released any statements or information about the incident.