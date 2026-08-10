This country has experienced enough war; now it is time for peace

In a note titled "This country has experienced enough war; now we are experiencing peace," Ahmet Gunestekin, an artist, journalist, and columnist for the T24 news site, examined the draft "Framework Law" and the opportunities ahead for the peace process in Turkey.He wrote that the people of this land have paid a heavy price for more than 40 years in the form of deaths, disappearances, migrations, evacuations of villages, disruption of lives and the grieving of mothers. According to Güneştekin, the pain sometimes spoke in Turkish and sometimes in Kurdish, but in the end it descended on shared homes, tables and hearts.

Stating that it was no longer necessary to discuss the belonging of each pain to a specific group, Güneştekin wrote: “Now we must talk about how to prevent the formation of new pains.”

No law alone can establish peace

The artist assessed the draft “Framework Law” submitted to the Turkish parliament from the perspective of this historical memory.According to him, the purpose of this law is to regulate the legal process after the permanent withdrawal of weapons from the scene, to prepare the ground for disarmament and to transfer an issue that has been under the shadow of weapons for years to the realm of law and politics.

Guneshtekin emphasized that no law alone is capable of establishing peace, because peace is a much broader, more social and more humane issue than can be summarized in a few legal articles.

He added that the shortcomings of this plan can be discussed, its articles can be criticized, and a more democratic and comprehensive law can be called for; but if a door has been opened to the end of human death and the replacement of words and politics with weapons and conflict, instead of closing it, we must find ways to open this door as wide as possible.Gunashtekin wrote that time will tell how sincere the parties involved in this process are, but if the name of this path is “peace,” one cannot even turn one’s back on the possibility of its realization.

“It doesn’t matter to me who the peace will bring political gains for; what matters is what the war will no longer take from the people of this country,” he continued.