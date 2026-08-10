Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Social Democratic Party of Iraqi Kurdistan was held in Tehran

According to KurdPress, the ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Social Democratic Party of Iraq was held at the representative office of the Social Democratic Party of Iraq in Tehran, with the presence of Mullah Luqman Pinjoini, the representative of this party in Iran, a number of high officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a representative of the office of the Social Democratic Party of Iraq in Tehran, a representative of the Justice Society of Iraq in Iraq, a representative of the Artistic Center of the Islamic Propaganda Organization, the head of the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce, Bahram Valdebeigi, the head of the Kurdistan Institute in Tehran, Dr. Ardeshir Pashang, an expert in international relations, a number of professors from Iranian universities, as well as a number of citizens of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq residing in Tehran.

Those present at the ceremony commemorated the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Social Democratic Party of Iraq in Tehran by presenting a wreath to the head of the party's office in Tehran.For half a century, this party has been standing shoulder to shoulder, trench to trench, and allied with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the war against the Baath regime, as well as in a serious and courageous struggle against the terrorist group ISIS. In addition to sacrificing martyrs in this holy path, it has also recorded tireless and continuous efforts in its political and campaign record.