According to Kurdpress, the first convoy of displaced people from Sarkani left for their hometown after seven years of displacement today with the presence of about 400 families from the areas around Hasakah; these families were forced to leave their homes after the attack by Turkey and its affiliated groups on October 9, 2019, and are now in the first stage of the process of returning the displaced to Sarkani.According to Havar News Agency, hundreds of displaced people from Sarkani who were living in the city of Hasakah and the camps in the region had begun their final preparations to return to their homes since yesterday.

According to this report, the displaced people from Sarkani gathered their tents in the camps on August 9 and prepared their belongings and necessities for their return. This convoy has been described as the first convoy of the return of the displaced people from Sarkani, initiating the process of the return of other displaced people in the region.

The first convoy of displaced people from Sarkani left the village of Tuyan in the outskirts of Hasakah for their hometown today. The convoy consists of about 400 families.

The families from Sarkani were forced to leave their homes and places of residence on October 9, 2019, after the military attack by Turkey and its affiliated groups on the region.As a result of these attacks, thousands of residents of the city and surrounding villages of Sarkheni were displaced.

On the eve of the departure of the first convoy, a number of Sarkheni displaced people spoke to Havar News Agency about their joy at returning to their hometown.

Referring to the difficulties of the years of displacement, “Mohammad Hussein al-Ali,” one of the displaced people, said that he could not express his joy. He added that his little daughter could not sleep because of her joy and that returning to her hometown had always been the dream of her family.

He said: “We suffered a lot during the displacement period. Today, we are returning to rebuild our homes and live in our hometown as before.»

“Fatima Amin Sharif” also stated that she missed her home and city, saying that her family had faced many problems and difficulties during the period of displacement and that their children had grown up far from their hometown.

She considered returning to Sarkhekani to be a source of joy and happiness for her family, saying: “If I had wings, I would fly with great joy.”

This Sarkhekani displaced person also mentioned the possibility of her house being destroyed in the past years and said that even if her house was destroyed, this would not be an obstacle to her returning to her hometown.