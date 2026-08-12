Unknown gunmen attack Qamishlo brigade forces; 2 killed and 2 wounded

According to Kurdistan Press, "Helezwar Mitani", head of the Military Information Center for the Eastern Syrian Region, announced that in an attack by unknown gunmen on the Qamishlo brigade forces in the village of "Tawil Harb" in the outskirts of Qamishlo, 2 members of the brigade were killed and 2 others were wounded; the brigade forces have responded to the attackers and the search operation to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the attack is ongoing.

According to initial information, the attack took place in an area between the checkpoint south of Qamishlo and the villages of the Tal Brak region.Unknown gunmen attacked the position of the Qamishlo Brigade, affiliated with the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Defense, and started a clash with the brigade's forces.

Helezwar Mitani announced that the Qamishlo Brigade forces responded to the attackers in response to the attack and that the relevant forces had launched a search operation to find the perpetrators of the attack.

He emphasized that the necessary measures would be taken against the attackers, but so far no information has been released about the identity of the gunmen and their motives.

Also, no other official information has been released about the details of the attack and the condition of the wounded forces.