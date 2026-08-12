Framework Law Provides Legal Basis for Disarmament and Dissolution of PKK

According to Kurdistan Press, Ömer Çelik, Vice Chairman and Spokesperson of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), spoke at a press conference about the approval of the framework law related to the process known as “Turkey without terrorism”.

Çelik stated that by approving this law, the Turkish Parliament has created the necessary legal framework for disarmament and disintegration of the PKK. According to him, this process is being carried out without the presence of any foreign party or observer and in front of the eyes of 86 million Turkish citizens.He said: "The issue under discussion is the dissolution of the PKK / KCK and the laying down of arms. In previous experiences, it was said that there was no legal guarantee; but now the necessary legal framework has been formed for the dissolution of the organization and its disarmament."

Parliament's vote supports PKK disarmament process

The AKP spokesman described the positive vote of 467 deputies as an important event in the political history of the Republic of Turkey and said that this level of support should not be evaluated purely in terms of numbers.

He added that the parliament's vote shows that the legal framework developed to end the conflicts has been accepted and that the process of disarmament and dissolution of the PKK enjoys the support of the parliament.

Çelik also considered the report prepared by the parliamentary commission as a roadmap to end the conflicts and free Türkiye from its consequences.

Continuation of the peace process is conditional on the PKK disarmament

Çelik stressed that the completion of the process depends on the PKK laying down its arms and completing the dissolution process. He said that after the disarmament and the end of the conflicts, the ground will be prepared for the improvement of democratic standards in Turkey.

According to him, if this process is successful, the model created in Turkey can also be considered as a method for resolving conflicts for countries in the region.

Çelik also rejected the need for a "third party observer" in the process and said that Turkey does not need a mediator or external observer and can resolve this issue through its own internal and legal mechanisms.