We expect Öcalan and all excluded individuals to be included in the framework law's freedom

According to Kurdistan Press, Fayek Ozgur Erul, one of Abdullah Ocalan's lawyers and a member of the Imrali delegation, in a speech examining the scope of the "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" law and the people excluded from its scope, said that the implementation of the framework law could lead to the release of thousands of prisoners and the suspension of 75 to 80 thousand investigative and judicial cases. He called the exclusion of Abdullah Ocalan and a number of others from the scope of the law an "unfair restriction" and expressed hope that the Supreme Executive Board would also include them in the periodic evaluations.

In an interview with Mesopotamia News Agency, Erul said that the implementation of the law will not begin immediately after its approval and that the stages of recognition, verification and issuance of a resolution by the Turkish National Security Council must first be completed. According to him, these stages can be completed without delay after a mutual roadmap is developed.Peace Framework Law Affects Lives of Hundreds of Thousands

Erol said the implementation of the law would not be limited to the return of people based outside Turkey or in rural areas, but could also lead to the release of thousands of prisoners.

He added that around 75,000 to 80,000 investigative and judicial cases would be suspended, and in total, the law would affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

According to Erol, the scope of the cases shows how large the Kurdish conflict, both inside and outside Turkey, has affected the population.Öcalan's lawyer: We expect Öcalan and all excluded individuals to be included in the freedom of the framework law

The peace framework law should have included everyone

Member of the İmralı delegation considered the exclusion of some investigations and cases from the scope of the law as its most important shortcoming and said that the solution to an issue cannot be partial and scattered, but must have a comprehensive nature.

He added: "This limitation is probably due to some political considerations and concerns about how to explain the law to the public; but it was a wrong limitation. The law should have included everyone, especially Abdullah Öcalan; because Öcalan founded this process and has continued it to this day."

Possibility of expanding the scope of the law by the decision of the executive board

Eröl said that after the National Security Council's resolution is published in the official gazette, the Supreme Executive Board and other foreseen boards will be formed.This high-level body has the authority to evaluate the implementation of the law at specific periods and make judicial, administrative or legal proposals. According to Erol, the general purpose and scope of the law does not exclude any group, and this could provide a legal basis for including excluded individuals in its scope.

Öcalan's lawyer added: "If the process continues on its path, we expect the body to gradually include all those excluded in the law through periodic evaluations. This expectation includes both Abdullah Öcalan and all those excluded from the scope of the law."