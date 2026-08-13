According to Kurdpress, Mehmet Bahçeli (MHP), the leader of the National Movement Party, after the approval of the law called the "Framework Law" in the General Assembly of the Turkish Parliament, issued a statement and presented its first assessment of this law and the next stages of its implementation.

The law on "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration" was approved by a vote of 467 deputies after nearly a year of the Peace Process Commission's activity in the parliament.Turkey's Unified Structure is Not Negotiable

Bahçeli emphasized that the unified structure of the Republic of Turkey, the system of government based on national sovereignty, the territorial integrity of the country and the common vision of the Turkish people about history and future cannot be made a subject of negotiation.

He said that the approved law will put into effect the legal mechanisms after the responsible government institutions recognize and confirm the end of the practical existence of the PKK and its affiliated structures, the handover of weapons and ammunition and the elimination of the command and operational capacity of this organization.

According to Bahçeli, the purpose of the law should be evaluated based on the text, the justifications and the consequences it will have for society and should not be interpreted with prejudice or political calculations.

This stage is not the end

The MHP leader warned that the approval of the law is not the end of the process and should be considered the beginning of a new stage in which greater legal and administrative vigilance is required.He said: "We have no time to waste. After the law is implemented, the foreseen legal and administrative processes must be implemented as soon as possible."

Bahçeli also called for preventing any gap in the division of powers and coordination between responsible institutions, emphasizing that the created opportunity should not be allowed to become a tool for abuse by currents and discourses that he described as "unnational."

Emphasizing the complete dissolution of the PKK

Referring to the developments and conflicts in the region, Bahçeli said that in the current situation, eliminating the consequences of the conflict within Turkey has become a vital issue.

He considered the complete dissolution of the PKK and all its affiliated structures a condition for achieving the goal of "Turkey without terrorism," adding that the end of this organization's activities would be the beginning of a new stage in Turkey's future path.The MHP leader concluded by saying that recent developments in the region have shown that a conflict can cross borders in a short time and turn into a series of interconnected crises; therefore, Turkey must act quickly, coordinated and cautiously in implementing the next stages of the law.