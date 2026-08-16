Syrian Kurds will also benefit from peace and stability

According to Kurdpress, in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera about regional and international developments, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of the peace process and said that Turkey will strengthen its relations with the Kurds and support their rights in various countries in the region. He also emphasized that the Syrian Kurds should also benefit from the fruits of peace and tranquility.In this interview, Erdogan also spoke about the developments in Syria and emphasized the importance of maintaining territorial integrity and establishing stability in the country.

Referring to his plans to travel to Syria, he said that Turkey intends to make this trip in the near future.

Referring to the prospects of the peace process and the dynamics of the region, the Turkish President continued, stating: "We will continue to strengthen our relations with the Kurds and support their rights in various countries in the region."

Regarding the situation of the Syrian Kurds, Erdogan also said: "The Syrian Kurds will also get their share of peace and tranquility."

In another part of the conversation, the Turkish President emphasized the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Syria and considered the stability of this country important for the future developments in the region.