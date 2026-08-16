The possibility of dissolving the SDF and forming an inclusive political party in Syria

According to Kurdistan Press, as the process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian army progresses and the refugees continue to return to Afrin and Sarkheni, Kurdish sources report that they are ready to dissolve the SDF and establish a political party with the participation of all Syrian ethnic and religious groups.

According to the Mesopotamia News Agency, the implementation of the integration agreement between the SDF and the Syrian interim government, which was signed on January 29, is approaching its final stages.

As part of the military operations, the SDF forces have joined the Syrian army in the form of divisions.Internal security forces have also been formed in Kurdish cities, and in addition to handing over the management of the cities, SDF commander Sipan Hamo has been appointed deputy defense minister.

Continued return of displaced people to Sarkani

Citizens who were forcibly displaced from Afrin in 2018 have returned to their places of residence, and the first steps have been taken for the return of displaced people from Sarkani.

The first convoy of returnees entered Sarkani on August 10; but this group was targeted by forces affiliated with the Free Syrian Army. Among the groups present in this attack were the Sultan Murad Brigade, the Hamza Brigade, the Noureddine Zangi Brigades, and Ahrar al-Sham; groups that were relocated from other areas and are now part of the Syrian army.

These Turkish-backed groups have so far refused to evacuate the city.Following these developments, the Damascus government has removed Abu Amsha from the command of the 62nd Division and Saif Abu Bakr Polat from the command of the 76th Division.

Despite these changes, reports indicate that these groups are resisting the evacuation of Sarkani. Given the withdrawal of the majority of Turkish forces from the city, Ankara's position could play a key role in determining the future of these groups.

Despite the attacks, the program to return the displaced has not been stopped.Meetings were also held in the Sarin Kobani region with the presence of "Sipan Hamu", the commander of the Eastern Forces and the Deputy Minister of Defense, and it was agreed to continue the return process in an organized and problem-free manner.

In contrast, the interim government wants the SDF to be dissolved and the military forces to operate as a single army.

SDF's readiness for dissolution

According to information provided by Kurdish sources, the Kurdish side is also preparing to take the final steps in the integration process and it is possible that the SDF will dissolve itself in the near future.

Before the dissolution of this force, the process of establishing a political party based on the views of Abdullah Öcalan is being pursued. The model of this party will be similar to the experience of political activity in Turkish Kurdistan; but its area of ​​activity will not be regional and will encompass all of Syria.

The new party is to be formed with the participation of all ethnic and religious components of Syria and its audience will not be only the Kurds.According to published information, the dissolution of the SDF will take place after the establishment of this political organization.

Possibility of dissolution and restructuring of TEV-DEM and PYD

The Democratic Society Movement (TEV-DEM) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) may also dissolve their current structures and enter a new phase within the framework of new developments.

It is expected that these organizations will come together under the umbrella of a single regional party and focus their activities on education and social organization.