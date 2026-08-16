Iraq and the Kurdistan Region Security Meeting in Erbil; Border Control and Implementation of the Agreement with Iran Reviewed

According to KurdPress, the meeting was chaired by Qasim Al-Aboudi, Iraq's National Security Advisor, and Rayber Ahmed, Minister of Interior of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the officials present discussed the details of the joint security agreement between Baghdad and Tehran, especially in relation to the borders and ensuring their security, preventing entry and smuggling, and maintaining security and stability throughout Iraq.According to the official Iraqi news agency, the meeting also reviewed the implementation of the security agreement, and the attendees emphasized the need for continued communication and coordination between the federal government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

These coordinations are being pursued based on the orders of Ali Falih al-Zaidi, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, with the aim of securing national interests and strengthening Iraqi sovereignty.

Within the same framework, Qasim al-Abudi had previously met with Massoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in Erbil. In this meeting, continued cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and Erbil in the field of border control, maintaining security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and other regions of Iraq were discussed.

According to published reports, the Iraqi National Security Advisor emphasized the importance of efforts to maintain security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and all Iraqi cities in this meeting.The meeting of the High Committee for the Implementation of the Iraq-Iran Security Agreement was held in Erbil in a situation where border control, preventing smuggling, and ensuring the security of border areas remain the main axes of security cooperation between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.