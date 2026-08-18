Israeli artillery attack on civilian homes in southern Syria

According to KurdPress, on Monday, August 17, Israeli forces stationed in the "Island" position sporadically shelled homes in the western neighborhood of the village of Ma'ariyya in the Yarmouk Basin area in Daraa province in southern Syria. So far, no reports have been published about possible casualties or damage resulting from these attacks.According to published reports, at the same time as this attack, the Israeli forces advanced towards the village of "Abdin" in the Yarmouk Basin area and arrested a number of residents of this village.

The regime's forces also targeted various areas in the countryside of Quneitra province with artillery attacks. No further details have been released about the areas targeted or the extent of the damage caused by these attacks.

These attacks were carried out while the Israeli military presence and movements in the southern regions of Syria, especially the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra, continue, and in recent months, numerous reports have been published about Israeli ground operations, arrests of residents, and artillery attacks in these areas.