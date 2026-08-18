18 August 2026 - 14:49

Iraqi Prime Minister Condemns Drone Attack on Masrour Barzani's Office

Iraqi Prime Minister Condemns Drone Attack on Masrour Barzani's Office

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service- In a phone call with Masrour Barzani, the Iraqi Prime Minister condemned the drone attack on the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region and the residence of the head of the security apparatus, and emphasized that such attacks against Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are in no way acceptable.

According to KurdPress, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi condemned the recent drone attack on Erbil in a phone call with Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

According to the report, in this call, the Iraqi Prime Minister condemned the drone attack on the private office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region and the residence of the head of the security apparatus, and emphasized: "These attacks against Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are in no way acceptable.»

Masrour Barzani also appreciated the Iraqi Prime Minister's call and follow-up, and emphasized the importance of protecting the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

News ID 161706

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