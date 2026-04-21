Our priority is the unity of Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan

According to Kurdpress, "Hassan Muhammad Ali", the head of the communication office of the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD), announced that Ahmad al-Shara called for joint cooperation with Mazloum Abdi during his visit to Damascus, and even the issue of the vice presidency was raised, but the commander-in-chief of the SDF emphasized that his main priority at the moment is the organization of internal affairs, political authority and the unity of the Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan.

Hassan Muhammad Ali, who was a guest of Rudaw's news program, gave explanations about the recent meeting of "Ahmad Al-Shora" the head of the interim government of Syria and "Mazloum Abdi" the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Damascus.

In response to a question about how the SDF joined the Syrian army, he said that their main goal is to officially recognize all the self-governing institutions of northern and eastern Syria.

He emphasized: The main issue is that the people of this region should decide their fate by their own will and manage their own affairs. According to him, the name of this structure is not so important, but its content is important.

Hassan Mohammad Ali added that the SDF forces will not only act as border guard forces, but will be present as an official and practical partner in the structure of the Syrian government, and will be an essential part of the new Syria while maintaining their characteristics and powers.

The official of the MSD communication office said that the Kurdish identity will be preserved in these areas regarding the preservation of institutions such as Asayesh and the characteristics of the Kurdish regions.

He clarified that despite the presence of various ethnic groups such as Arabs and Assyrians in Haskeh province, the Kurdish regions maintain their autonomy.

According to him, Kurdish language and education in Kurdish language will continue and this issue was also discussed in the last meeting in Damascus. Also, the issue of verifying academic and higher education qualifications in the Kurdish language has also been raised.

He added that their request is that the education in Kurdish continues from elementary school to university, and this plan has been presented to Damascus as part of a joint educational program.

In describing the political demands of the Kurds, Hassan Mohammad Ali said that the Kurds want to be partners in the new government of Syria and to be present in all government ministries.

He added that the Kurdish regions should maintain their autonomy and the Kurds want a decentralized system, not a fully centralized system.

He also emphasized that the security and military forces stationed in these areas should remain under the command of the regional self-governing administration.

He also said about the new constitution of Syria that the Kurds should be present in the constitution drafting committee so that their rights are guaranteed in the future constitution of Syria.

Hassan Mohammad Ali announced that a joint list of Kurdish representatives to attend the ministries and diplomatic structure of the new government is being prepared.

He said that this issue is not only related to the self-governing administration, but it is the issue of all Syrian Kurds and it is necessary for all Kurdish currents to coordinate with each other to participate in the new government.

According to him, Mazloum Abdi has held meetings with the Patriotic Council of the Syrian Kurds (ENKS) and other Kurdish parties in order to form a common Kurdish authority and the Kurds to enter the Damascus negotiations with one voice.

In the final part of this conversation, Hassan Mohammad Ali gave a remarkable answer to the question of whether the position of the deputy head of the Syrian government was offered to Mazloum Abdi or not.

He confirmed that this issue was brought up in the meeting and Ahmed al-Shara asked for joint cooperation, but Mazloum Abdi replied: "Our main work is in Syrian Kurdistan." First of all, we must organize our internal issues, the political authority of the Kurds and the unity of the Kurds. "Our most important task now is right here."

According to these statements, the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Kurdish currents have given priority to organizing the internal situation of the Kurds and after that they will make a final decision about accepting political responsibilities in Damascus.