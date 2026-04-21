The head of a party has no right to speak instead of the official body

According to Kurdpress, Peshwa Horamani, the spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government, announced in a statement: "In some media, the head of one of the parties talked about the two administrations of the Kurdistan Region and also started distorting the truth in connection with the issue of sending American weapons."

Peshwa Horamani said: "It is clear to everyone that the government of the Kurdistan Regional Government is a recognized federal and legal government and the blood of martyrs is the result of the struggle and suffering of the Kurdistan people. Although there have been attempts to make the region into two administrations, we will not allow such a thing and these efforts will not reach anywhere."

He also added about the claim of sending weapons from the US: "Regarding these weapons that are said to have been given by the US to a Kurdish party, the head of that party pretends to be innocent and accuses the other party and distorts the reality through his statements."

The spokesperson of the regional government also emphasized: "If the Americans gave a weapon to a side, they themselves know who they gave it to, and sooner or later the truth will become clear to everyone, and there is no need for all these distortions."

Regarding the statements of Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, he said in one of the media outside the region: "The head of that party does not have the right to speak instead of official institutions, and at the same time, his statements are false and he expects to remove doubts from himself and those around him in this way."