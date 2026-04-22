The Kurdistan Region Presidency emphasized on the observance of the law in the Lalehzar case

According to Kurdpress, Delshad Shahab, the spokesperson of the Kurdistan Regional Government, announced about the situation of the detainees in the "Lalezar" case that Nechirvan Barzani's position is on the necessity of guaranteeing the rights of the accused and following legal procedures in handling this case.

Dilshad Shahab, referring to the opinion of the head of the region, said: "The opportunity to defend and protect the rights of the accused and detainees must be guaranteed according to the law, and it is necessary for the courts to make a final decision on this case in their legal time and based on legal procedures."

He added that the Kurdistan Regional Government has always supported the law and official institutions and adheres to the principle of separation of powers and the independence of the judicial system.

These statements are made while the hunger strike of Lahore Talabani and his brother Polad continues, 28 of those arrested in the Lalezar case in Kanigome prison have also joined this strike.

According to a member of Talabani's lawyers' team, all the defendants in this case have stopped eating together with him and insist on continuing this action until their demands are met.

According to this report, Lahore Talabani has announced that he has been "unjustly" detained for more than eight months and his case has not yet been referred to the Erbil Court of Appeal.

He also accused Bafel Talabani of exerting pressure on the judicial system and preventing the transfer of the case to this court and emphasized that he will continue the hunger strike until the realization of the "rule of law" and fair trial of his case.