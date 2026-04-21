The case of Lahore Sheikh is a political war

According to Kurdpress, Jinu Mohammad, a member of the leadership of the People's Front, emphasized in recent statements that the case of Lahore Sheikh Jangi has a "completely political nature" and is used for political settlements.

According to Jinu Mohammad, Lahore Sheikh Jangi and his brother Polad have started a hunger strike in the prison in protest against the continuation of the arrest and the process of the case, and their physical condition has become a cause of concern for their family and relatives.

Accusing Bafel Talabani and Qabad Talabani, she announced that by putting pressure on the judicial system, they prevented the case from being referred to the Erbil Court of Appeal, an issue that according to him has disturbed the legal proceedings.

This member of the People's Front emphasized that this case is not based on legal standards, but on the basis of political pressure, and for this reason, the judicial system does not have the necessary independence.

According to him, the continuation of this process is a sign of political use of legal institutions in the Kurdistan Region.

Jinu Mohammad also mentioned the release of 12 relatives of Lahore Sheikh Jangi after eight months of detention and considered it as a proof of the "illegality of the initial arrests."

Meanwhile, Lahore Sheikh Jangi demanded an impartial court and away from party pressures so that he could prove his innocence.