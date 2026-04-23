According to Kurdpress, the Kurdish politician Salaheddin Demirtaş, one of the prominent political figures of Turkey who is in prison, announced that big changes are waiting for Turkey in the near future and emphasized that they will do whatever they can to strengthen democratic politics.

During the meeting with Salaheddin Demirtaş in Edirne prison, "Tunjar Bakrkhan", the co-chairman of the Dem Party, Maryam Gol Ciftci, the head of the People's Republican Party (CHP) in Ankara, "Sezgin Tanrikolo" CHP representative from Diyarbakir, "Erkan Bash" the head of the Turkish Workers' Party (TİP) and the representative of the EMEP were present.

After this meeting, Tunjar Bakrkhan, Maryam Gol Chiftchi and Arkan Bash talked to the media and then Salahuddin Demirtash's message was read to the journalists.

In his message, referring to his imprisonment, Demirtash said: "Everyone should know that we are not counting the days until we are released from prison. "Just as our entry into prison was political in nature, our exit will be political in the same way."

He added that the struggle for democracy will enter a new stage and expand further.

He continued: "Our main priority and sensitivity was to prevent people from dying due to conflicts. We are happy that we have been able to achieve results in this field so far. We hope that this situation will remain stable with the laws that will be passed."

Demirtaş also emphasized: "But the real struggle for democracy will progress and expand from this moment on." Wherever we are, we will do everything we can to strengthen democratic politics. "Now, big changes are ahead of Türkiye."

He added that in order for these changes to benefit the people and workers of Türkiye, there is a need for a broad, organized and powerful struggle.

At the end of his message, Salaheddin Demirtash thanked all the people who gathered in front of Edirne prison to support and visit.