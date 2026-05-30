The strategic importance of the Kurds' return to Afrin

According to Kurdpress, citing National Context, the gradual return of Syrian Kurds to Afrin does not only mean the return of thousands of displaced people to their homes, but it can have important political and geopolitical consequences for the future of Syria. The recent visit of Elham Ahmed to his hometown in Afrin, for the first time since the Turkish military operation in 2018, is a symbol of this development.

Afrin is one of the most cohesive Kurdish regions in Syria in terms of population structure. Unlike the Kurdish regions east of the Euphrates, which are spread over a wide area with a diverse ethnic composition, Afrin is a historical and relatively unified Kurdish center in northwestern Syria. The importance of this region is not limited to its ethnic identity; Afrin's geographical location near the Mediterranean coast has made it a strategic point in regional equations.

Many observers believe that Turkey's military operations in 2018 were not carried out solely for security purposes and to confront the Kurdish forces, but were an attempt to prevent the establishment of any political and geographical presence of the Kurds near the Mediterranean. From this point of view, controlling Afrin was seen as blocking one of the most important geopolitical opportunities for Syrian Kurds.

However, the return process of the original inhabitants of the region shows that this equation is not completely closed. After the capture of Afrin, the population composition of the region changed drastically and according to some estimates, the share of Kurds from the overwhelming majority decreased to about 35%. But new reports and assessments indicate that Kurds now once again make up between 70 and 80 percent of Afrin's population, and this number is likely to increase as refugees continue to return.

This development is important because military control and demographic reality are not always the same. In many historical experiences, long-term demographic changes have been able to affect political and security arrangements. For this reason, the presence of a Kurdish majority in Afrin—even when the region is still under the influence of forces supported by Turkey and the Syrian government—could become a determining factor in future negotiations regarding the political structure of Syria, the rights of Kurds, and the status of Kurdish regions.

At the national level, the return of Kurds to Afrin could also strengthen the political position of Kurdish forces in the ongoing talks with Damascus. Afrini, which has once again recovered its Kurdish demographic identity, is not only a symbol of the return of refugees and the realization of property rights, but as a new political reality, it increases the weight of the Kurds in the future equations of Syria. Therefore, the importance of returning to Afrin is beyond a human or local issue; This process can be part of the competition over the future form of the state, the boundaries of influence of regional actors and the position of the Kurds in post-war Syria.

The strategic importance of the Kurds' return to Afrin

World Service - Elham Ahmed's trip to Afrin after 9 years, at the same time as the large-scale return of displaced Kurds to this region, has once again highlighted the strategic importance of Afrin in the Syrian equation. Observers believe that the revival of the Kurdish population in this region, which is located near the Mediterranean, can affect the political balance, the future negotiations with Damascus and the position of the Kurds in post-war Syria, beyond a humanitarian return.

According to Kurdpress, citing National Context, the gradual return of Syrian Kurds to Afrin does not only mean the return of thousands of displaced people to their homes, but it can have important political and geopolitical consequences for the future of Syria. The recent visit of Elham Ahmed to his hometown in Afrin, for the first time since the Turkish military operation in 2018, is a symbol of this development.

Afrin is one of the most cohesive Kurdish regions in Syria in terms of population structure. Unlike the Kurdish regions east of the Euphrates, which are spread over a wide area with a diverse ethnic composition, Afrin is a historical and relatively unified Kurdish center in northwestern Syria. The importance of this region is not limited to its ethnic identity; Afrin's geographical location near the Mediterranean coast has made it a strategic point in regional equations.

Many observers believe that Turkey's military operations in 2018 were not carried out solely for security purposes and to confront the Kurdish forces, but were an attempt to prevent the establishment of any political and geographical presence of the Kurds near the Mediterranean. From this point of view, controlling Afrin was seen as blocking one of the most important geopolitical opportunities for Syrian Kurds.

However, the return process of the original inhabitants of the region shows that this equation is not completely closed. After the capture of Afrin, the population composition of the region changed drastically and according to some estimates, the share of Kurds from the overwhelming majority decreased to about 35%. But new reports and assessments indicate that Kurds now once again make up between 70 and 80 percent of Afrin's population, and this number is likely to increase as refugees continue to return.

This development is important because military control and demographic reality are not always the same. In many historical experiences, long-term demographic changes have been able to affect political and security arrangements. For this reason, the presence of a Kurdish majority in Afrin—even when the region is still under the influence of forces supported by Turkey and the Syrian government—could become a determining factor in future negotiations regarding the political structure of Syria, the rights of Kurds, and the status of Kurdish regions.

At the national level, the return of Kurds to Afrin could also strengthen the political position of Kurdish forces in the ongoing talks with Damascus. Afrini, which has once again recovered its Kurdish demographic identity, is not only a symbol of the return of refugees and the realization of property rights, but as a new political reality, it increases the weight of the Kurds in the future equations of Syria. Therefore, the importance of returning to Afrin is beyond a human or local issue; This process can be part of the competition over the future form of the state, the boundaries of influence of regional actors and the position of the Kurds in post-war Syria.

The strategic importance of the Kurds' return to Afrin

World Service - Elham Ahmed's trip to Afrin after 9 years, at the same time as the large-scale return of displaced Kurds to this region, has once again highlighted the strategic importance of Afrin in the Syrian equation. Observers believe that the revival of the Kurdish population in this region, which is located near the Mediterranean, can affect the political balance, the future negotiations with Damascus and the position of the Kurds in post-war Syria, beyond a humanitarian return.

According to Kurdpress, citing National Context, the gradual return of Syrian Kurds to Afrin does not only mean the return of thousands of displaced people to their homes, but it can have important political and geopolitical consequences for the future of Syria. The recent visit of Elham Ahmed to his hometown in Afrin, for the first time since the Turkish military operation in 2018, is a symbol of this development.

Afrin is one of the most cohesive Kurdish regions in Syria in terms of population structure. Unlike the Kurdish regions east of the Euphrates, which are spread over a wide area with a diverse ethnic composition, Afrin is a historical and relatively unified Kurdish center in northwestern Syria. The importance of this region is not limited to its ethnic identity; Afrin's geographical location near the Mediterranean coast has made it a strategic point in regional equations.

Many observers believe that Turkey's military operations in 2018 were not carried out solely for security purposes and to confront the Kurdish forces, but were an attempt to prevent the establishment of any political and geographical presence of the Kurds near the Mediterranean. From this point of view, controlling Afrin was seen as blocking one of the most important geopolitical opportunities for Syrian Kurds.

However, the return process of the original inhabitants of the region shows that this equation is not completely closed. After the capture of Afrin, the population composition of the region changed drastically and according to some estimates, the share of Kurds from the overwhelming majority decreased to about 35%. But new reports and assessments indicate that Kurds now once again make up between 70 and 80 percent of Afrin's population, and this number is likely to increase as refugees continue to return.

This development is important because military control and demographic reality are not always the same. In many historical experiences, long-term demographic changes have been able to affect political and security arrangements. For this reason, the presence of a Kurdish majority in Afrin—even when the region is still under the influence of forces supported by Turkey and the Syrian government—could become a determining factor in future negotiations regarding the political structure of Syria, the rights of Kurds, and the status of Kurdish regions.

At the national level, the return of Kurds to Afrin could also strengthen the political position of Kurdish forces in the ongoing talks with Damascus. Afrini, which has once again recovered its Kurdish demographic identity, is not only a symbol of the return of refugees and the realization of property rights, but as a new political reality, it increases the weight of the Kurds in the future equations of Syria. Therefore, the importance of returning to Afrin is beyond a human or local issue; This process can be part of the competition over the future form of the state, the boundaries of influence of regional actors and the position of the Kurds in post-war Syria.