Kordpress

In public and international polls, especially the most recent ones recently (such as CBS and the Pew Research Center), it appears from their data that the majority of countries in the world, especially Canada, Latin American countries, Europe, most Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the overwhelming majority of religious authorities and Islamic communities, Christians and even wise and rational Jews, are against this Trump and Netanyahu war against Iran; A war that has caused high prices, anxiety, market stagnation and uncertainty. In contrast, only a few countries like Israel, Nigeria, UAE and India had the passion and epicness of this war. Iraqis and Iranians, especially the clownish and fighting elites of the Kurds of Iraq and Iran and the Pahlavis, and more specifically a part of the Kurds living in America, are in this last category.

Some Arab nationalists and Iraqi Sunni forces dream that through this war (and the fall of Iran), someone from the Sunni clan will regain power in Iraq. A part of the Shiites, especially those who have become the propaganda horn of America and Israel, have colorful Gulf dreams. The Pahlavis also dream of the return of imperial dictatorship; But the excitement and delusion of none of them had not flown as much as the racist Kurds of Mokriani, the ethnic and nationalist elites of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, and the illiterate narcissists of foreigners!

These elites, the absolute majority of whom are considered racist and chauvinist Kurdish nationalists, a large part of them are obligees and party and one-party employees, or they are the rent-seekers of this corrupt official and that billionaire official of Kurdish slogans. Laughingly, some of them thought that the IRGC officers were going to kneel and surrender under the "Safwan" tent (referring to the Safwan agreement of Iraq at the end of the Kuwait war) before the Americans and Israelis. Another part of them went beyond this and with legends full of nationalist stupidity, considered two plus two to be equal to one, stitched the Kurdistan of Iran and Iraq together and sealed the bag of forming a Kurdish tribal state.

On top of all this, those elites and the opposition were so disappointed and embarrassed that due to the killing of several militiamen of the Kurdish parties of Iran (the same forces that committed the greatest political stupidity at the start of the war and decided to overthrow the Islamic Republic), they immediately entered into the uproar of the shadow media affiliated with the "Kurdaite" bandit organizations and fueled populism; In the hope that they will reap his harvest in the upcoming elections and collect his salary in the form of a parliamentary seat. The advantage of knowing a language other than Kurdish (Kermanji and Sorani) is that you don't need to listen to all these brawlers, rent-seekers, free-thinkers, thoughtless academics and Iraqi, Iranian and Kurdish hand-kissing elites; Rather, you listen to the words of dozens of global elites and wise and impartial people and you distinguish white and black very well.

I am not saying the defeat of America and Israel, but the failure of these two governments to win this war is in the interest of peace and reconciliation around the world. If this bullying and interplay by the coalition of "Epstein" lobbies were to come to fruition, more disaster and chaos would engulf the world, the economic crisis would deepen, and poverty and hunger would sweep the world. Fortunately, Iran, with the cooperation of China and Russia, was able to break the back of the American military and security hegemony in a way that it had not seen such a heavy defeat since the Vietnam War. Above all, this issue ends in the benefit of the Kurdish people in Iranian Kurdistan; Because they will not fall under the rule of the mercenary armed forces of Israel, and like Iraqi Kurdistan, they will not be caught in rebellion and tyranny of "Kurdaite" militias, civil war and conflict over customs and border revenues.

It has been nearly three months that this group of elites and these shadow and money-injected media have been screaming and yelling, but they are not ashamed; Rather, even their cracklings of excitement reached Tel Aviv and Washington. Even today, they broadcast their crude and immature laments, poems, articles and analyses. Finally, all the dreams of Trump and the Zionist lobbies will end with an agreement at the foot of China's deterrent walls, which is (Iran). Even if another round of war starts after some time, the magical dream and fantasy of these racist, nationalist, Pahlavi and Zionist elites will never be interpreted.