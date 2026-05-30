Elham Ahmed returned to Afrin after 9 years

According to Kurdpress, Elham Ahmed, the co-head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration, traveled to Afrin in northwestern Syria after 9 years.

According to Rodav Network, "Elham Ahmed" went to Afrin region on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and was welcomed by the command of internal security forces and Afrin administration officials in the administration building of this region. During this meeting, both sides congratulated each other on the arrival of Eid al-Adha.

He also traveled to Raju city and met with the citizens of this region and congratulated them on Eid al-Adha.

Continuing the return process of Afrini refugees

Elham Ahmed's trip is taking place in the context of the return process of thousands of Afrin citizens who were forced to leave their homes in the past years.

The return of Afrin residents takes place within the framework of the agreement that was signed on December 29 between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Interim Government.

Last week, the sixth return convoy of refugees arrived in Afrin. According to published statistics, 400 families returned to Afrin on March 9, 200 families on April 4, 800 families in the same month, and nearly 1,000 families on May 9.

Also, reports indicate that on May 19, 600 families and on May 21, a group of about 1,000 people returned to this city.

Local authorities have announced that the process of returning Afrin residents to their areas and homes will continue and the necessary measures to facilitate this process are being implemented.