The end of Thomas Barak's mission as the US special representative for Syria

According to Kordpress, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in a tweet that Thomas Barak's mission as the country's special representative for Syria has ended and will not be renewed.

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the end of Thomas Barak's term as US Special Representative for Syria by publishing a statement on his social media account.

In this statement, Rubio emphasized that Barack's mission in this position has ended and the US government has no decision to extend this responsibility. However, he pointed out that Thomas Barak will continue his activities at other levels and areas and will have other responsibilities.

The US Secretary of State did not provide further details about the future responsibilities of Barak or his possible successor in the Syrian case.

During his tenure as the US Special Representative for Syria, Thomas Barak played a role in following Washington's policies regarding the developments in this country and coordinating with regional and international partners.