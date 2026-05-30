According to Kurdpress, Ali Hame Saleh sharply criticized the performance of the ruling parties and affiliated media in the Kurdistan Region, claiming that instead of pursuing corruption cases, looting of land and oil revenues, public opinion is amused by media marginalization.

He pointed out that instead of dealing with the "stealing of billions of dollars, smuggling, blackmail and looting of lands", the media affiliated to the parties involve the public opinion in marginal issues so that the main issues are forgotten.

In part of these criticisms, Ali Hame Saleh said that some media have published dozens of news about the collapse of the Dukan Dam in a month, but they have not been willing to publish a report about the fate of 50,000 barrels of oil per day or cases related to land and drug trade.

The statement of the head of the Patriotic Position Movement also accuses the media affiliated to the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of being silent about the cases related to oil, land, checkpoints and smuggling.

Chairman of the Patriotic Position Movement:

The Kurdistan region's party media hides the truth of corruption and looting behind the margins

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Ali Hame Saleh, the head of the Patriotic Position Movement, criticized the performance of the media affiliated with the ruling parties in the Kurdistan Region and said: "Instead of pursuing corruption and looting of resources, public opinion is entertained by marginal issues."

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hame Saleh sharply criticized the performance of the ruling parties and affiliated media in the Kurdistan Region, claiming that instead of pursuing corruption cases, looting of land and oil revenues, public opinion is amused by media marginalization.

He pointed out that instead of dealing with the "stealing of billions of dollars, smuggling, blackmail and looting of lands", the media affiliated to the parties involve the public opinion in marginal issues so that the main issues are forgotten.

In part of these criticisms, Ali Hame Saleh said that some media have published dozens of news about the collapse of the Dukan Dam in a month, but they have not been willing to publish a report about the fate of 50,000 barrels of oil per day or cases related to land and drug trade.

The statement of the head of the Patriotic Position Movement also accuses the media affiliated to the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of being silent about the cases related to oil, land, checkpoints and smuggling.

Chairman of the Patriotic Position Movement:

The Kurdistan region's party media hides the truth of corruption and looting behind the margins

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Ali Hame Saleh, the head of the Patriotic Position Movement, criticized the performance of the media affiliated with the ruling parties in the Kurdistan Region and said: "Instead of pursuing corruption and looting of resources, public opinion is entertained by marginal issues."

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hame Saleh sharply criticized the performance of the ruling parties and affiliated media in the Kurdistan Region, claiming that instead of pursuing corruption cases, looting of land and oil revenues, public opinion is amused by media marginalization.

He pointed out that instead of dealing with the "stealing of billions of dollars, smuggling, blackmail and looting of lands", the media affiliated to the parties involve the public opinion in marginal issues so that the main issues are forgotten.

In part of these criticisms, Ali Hame Saleh said that some media have published dozens of news about the collapse of the Dukan Dam in a month, but they have not been willing to publish a report about the fate of 50,000 barrels of oil per day or cases related to land and drug trade.

The statement of the head of the Patriotic Position Movement also accuses the media affiliated to the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of being silent about the cases related to oil, land, checkpoints and smuggling.