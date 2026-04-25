The attribution of foreign intelligence activities is baseless

According to Kordpress, the Foreign Relations Office of the Kurdistan Regional Government announced in a statement published on Friday, April 24, 2026: "We express our deep concern over the accusations that have recently been published in some judicial institutions and the official media of the Islamic Republic of Iran; "Accusations that some of the people who were sentenced were trained in the Kurdistan region by the intelligence agencies of other countries."

The statement continues: "The government of the Kurdistan Region denies all these accusations and emphasizes once again that there are no bases or training centers belonging to the intelligence agencies of other countries in the Kurdistan Region." Attributing such issues to the Kurdistan region is baseless and far from reality.