One day these haram possessions will blow your mind

According to Kordpress, Ali Hame Saleh, the head of the Patriotic Movement, wrote on his Facebook page:

Where do you take it?

The end will blow your mind...

It is normal that they have properties worth billions of dollars in Dubai, America and European countries!

It is normal for them to openly smuggle, to increase the income of oil and under-the-table (sweet) money! Take all the prime land in the cities! Take over the monopoly of medicine, electricity, gas and everything….

Then teach the people about Kurdishness and patriotism!

There is no money for medicine, fuel, salary and wheat of the farmer! They say this is Baghdad's duty…

But theft, oppression and looting are their duty.

A day will come when this forbidden money they have collected will blow their heads!

They are so unscrupulous that they have cut off the pension of 100,000 dinars for orphaned women and orphans (after 11 years) and do not ask what they will live on!

Anyone who supports these oppressors is a partner in oil theft, smuggling, foreign currency withdrawal, and all other atrocities.