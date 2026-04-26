Massive protests in Syrian Kurdistan against the decision to rename schools by the interim government

According to Kurdpress, following the decision of the interim government of Syria to change the names of schools in Kurdish areas of Syria, a wave of public and student protests has been formed in this area. This decision, which was rejected by the self-governing administration and a large part of the local community, according to the protesters, is considered not only an administrative action but also an attempt to change the identity and social values ​​of the people of the region.

According to the local media in the north and east of Syria, a wave of public and student protests has been launched in response to the decision of the Syrian interim government to change the names of schools in the Kurdish regions of the country.

According to reports, this decision was rejected by the self-governing administration and a large part of the people of the region, and they consider it an act to ignore the identity and social values ​​of the local community.

In this regard, civil activists and students in Syrian Kurdistan issued a call and asked people to come to the streets to protest against this decision. In this call, it is emphasized that this issue is not only an administrative issue, but according to them, it is considered "interference in the identity and values ​​of all society."

In the statement of the organizers, it is stated that this is a "public issue" and keeping the names of the schools is part of the protection of the rights of the people of the region.

In the continuation of this call, the people have been asked to declare their opposition to the imposed policies by uniting and attending rallies. This statement states: "We ask all our people to stand with one voice against these unjust decisions and to appear in the squares tomorrow (Sunday) and demand their rights."

According to this report, these protests are supposed to be held in the cities of Haskeh, Qamishlo, Derbasieh, Kobani, Gerkeleghe, Direk and Amouda.