 The arrogance of the Patriotic Union has prevented the formation of the government

According to Kurdpress, Zana Mullah Khaled, the head of the second branch of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced that for the formation of the government, the Patriotic Union is demanding more than its share, and in return, we are also ready to hold elections.

Zana Mullah Khalid said in a press conference: "For the formation of the new government of the Kurdistan Region, the Patriotic Union has increased its demands too much and that is why the process of forming the government has been stopped in this way."

He also added: The Democratic Party is ready to hold elections and this option is available at any time, although it requires going through legal procedures.

The official of the second branch of the Democratic Party emphasized that the will and vote of the people of Kurdistan should not be sacrificed and that this issue should be determined as soon as possible.