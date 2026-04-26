Araghchi's emphasis on creating a regional collective security mechanism free from foreign interference

As reported by Press, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who has traveled to Muscat to consult with senior officials of the Sultanate of Oman, met and talked with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Saeed this morning.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs appreciated Oman's responsible approach in helping the diplomatic processes as well as the country's prudent stance towards the US-Israeli war against Iran and emphasized Iran's determination to maintain friendly relations with Oman and other countries in the southern Persian Gulf.

Araghchi clarified: The experience of the 40-day imposed war against Iran showed that the US military presence in the countries of the region only causes insecurity and division in the region, and all the countries of the region are expected to take a constructive and responsible approach to form endogenous collective security mechanisms free from US interference.

While condoling the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the Martyr Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and a group of high-ranking political and defense officials and Iranian citizens during the military aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, the Sultan of Oman also conveyed his warm greetings to Ayatollah Seyed Jutabi Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and the President of the Islamic Revolution, and emphasized Oman's commitment to peace and stability in the region, including by helping to advance diplomacy.

The Sultan of Oman, expressing his hope for the end of the war as soon as possible and the return of stability and security to the region, announced the country's readiness for any assistance in this direction.

In this meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, Badr Albusaidi, issues related to the safety and security of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman, economic cooperation between the countries of the region, and the developments related to the negotiations to end the war with the mediation of Pakistan were discussed.