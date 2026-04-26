Aldar Khalil called for practical steps to strengthen Kurdish unity in Syria

According to Kordpress. Aldar Khalil, a member of the board of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), demanded that the results of the Kurdish unity conference in Syria be turned into practical and concrete actions. These statements were made on the occasion of the one year anniversary of this conference.

Aldar Khalil, in an article he published on his personal page on the Facebook social network, emphasized that the current situation shows that the Kurdish people expect responsible measures to be taken to strengthen unity and protect their rights. He also added that the current situation with the existing challenges and opportunities requires a serious review and re-evaluation of the functions.

Pointing to the importance of internal criticism, he said that self-criticism can be a basis for strength and renewal, and asked the political currents to bravely examine past experiences and accept their responsibilities for the demands of the people who have made many sacrifices.

Aldar Khalil emphasized that the unity of the Kurds is not a secondary choice, but a national and moral necessity, and he considered it the shortest way to preserve the achievements and realize the aspirations of the people in the field of freedom and human dignity.

He also warned that the delay in implementing practical measures will only benefit those who seek to weaken the Kurds and emphasized that unity is the main source of real power.

At the end of his message, Khalil demanded that the anniversary of this conference become a new starting point and that serious efforts be made to create a common and unified position in line with the dead people and the history of the Kurdish people.