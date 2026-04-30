The delegation of the interim government of Syria met with the management of Kobani

According to Kurdpress, the management of Kobani city welcomed a delegation affiliated with the interim government of Syria. This meeting was held in the framework of the follow-up of the merger case based on the January 29 agreement, during which issues such as the integration of service institutions, strengthening of internal peace and the release of detainees were discussed.

According to Hawar news agency, this delegation from Aleppo province, headed by Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Balkh, the director of internal commerce of Aleppo and responsible for the integration case with the autonomous administration, along with a number of officials of service institutions, including grain, flour and trade departments, had traveled to Kobani city.

On the other hand, this delegation was welcomed by Farhan Haj Issa, Co-Chairman of Kobani City Executive Council, Mohammad Mustafa Mohammad, Director of Kobani District, as well as representatives of institutions related to agriculture, grains, bakeries and public kitchens.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed ways to facilitate the integration of service institutions, especially on the eve of the 2026 working season. Also, mechanisms to support the agricultural sector and support farmers were among the main axes of these negotiations.

In addition, issues such as strengthening peace and domestic coexistence among Syrian citizens, countering hate speech and the need to speed up the release of all detainees were also discussed and exchanged.