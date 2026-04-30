Protecting the highest interests of the country and preventing the collapse of the political process

Feeling their legal and historical responsibility, they managed to choose an option for the post of prime minister that is far from the background of political tensions; And this was done only to protect the country's best interests and prevent the political process from collapsing.

But when we look at our own house in the Kurdistan region, we face a scene that depicts a vague future. Here, our problems are much smaller compared to Baghdad; We have a common history full of struggle and sacrifice for freedom, but unfortunately, after one year and six months, no agreement has been reached to form a government. This political impasse has not only created a great void, but has also raised a fundamental question in all of our minds: Is it not worthy of the great interests of our nation that the political currents retreat and compromise a little for each other's benefit?

We must know the truth that compromise for the sake of the country does not mean retreat or defeat, but rather the height of victory and patriotism. What is needed now is to put aside personal interests and put an end to self-imposed politics and unilateralism in decision-making. When we turn the pages of Kurdish history and compare it with the current situation, we see that the same old pain of disharmony and division has plagued us again, which makes our nation face an uncertain future.

The lack of thinking about public interests and the future of the country is the biggest danger we face. As a legal entity, the Kurdistan Region has always been the center of hope for other parts of the country, but today, more than ever, it is caught in the dust of internal problems and disputes. History tells us: any nation that does not take advice from the past, cannot illuminate the path of a bright future. Therefore, without returning to the right highway, which is harmony and integration, the risks will be greater than the gains.

It is time to stop wasting time and not let our climate exist in danger of going backwards. It is necessary to put the best interests of the people and the future of our generations above all other demands.

Harim Kamal Agha, representative of the Kurdistan Patriotic Union in the Iraqi parliament