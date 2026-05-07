New agreement to reopen Qamishlo court

The release of prisoners and the return of refugees from Afrin reached new agreements.

According to Kurdpress, based on the information obtained, following a meeting between the local authorities of Syrian Kurdistan and the representative of the Syrian presidency, new agreements have been reached between the interim government of Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to Rodav Network, in the same framework, Nooruddin Ahmed, the Governor of Haskeh Province, met and talked with the representative of the Syrian Presidency, Ziad Aish. It is said that Ziad Aish is responsible for the implementation of the agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

According to knowledgeable sources, this meeting was held in a positive atmosphere and the two sides discussed several important and pending cases, some of which are on the way to resolution.

Reopening of Qamishlo court building

One of the most important results of this meeting is the agreement on the reopening of the Justice Building in Qamishlo. According to this agreement, this judicial institution is supposed to resume its activities on Thursday by the Syrian interim government.

However, it is noteworthy that the employees of this institution will be the same former employees of the autonomous management, and there will be no change in the composition of human resources. Also, a similar situation has been considered for the employees of Haskeh Justice Building and they will remain in their positions.

Continuation of the release of prisoners

Another issue that was discussed in this meeting was the process of releasing prisoners belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces. According to this report, another convoy of these prisoners is scheduled to be released this week, although the exact number of them has not been published yet.

The return of refugees from Afrin

Informed sources have also announced that the return of refugees from Afrin was also discussed in this meeting. According to plans, another group of displaced people is expected to return to their areas in Afrin by the end of this week.

These developments take place while the efforts to reduce tensions and establish greater coordination between the conflicting parties in the north and east of Syria are still ongoing.