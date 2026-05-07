The extension of the prison term will not make me back from my positions

According to Kordpress, "Salahuddin Demirtash", the former joint leader of the People's Democratic Party (HDP), who will complete 10 years of his prison term in a few months, announced that the extension of his prison term will not make him retreat from his positions.

Jengiz Chandar, a member of parliament from the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), met with Salaheddin Demirtaş, who has been in Edirne prison since November 2016, and shared the details of this meeting with the media. He pointed out that Demirtaş said about his release and the non-implementation of the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights: "For someone who has been imprisoned for 10 years, 15 years is no different."

In this meeting, Demirtash gave an example to explain the pressures and said: "If you tell someone that he will be in prison for 12 months and if he does not do something, he will remain in prison for the 13th month, this threat may be effective and that one month will seem very big." But for someone who has spent 10 years here, five years are nothing."

Jengiz Chandar added that his understanding of Demirtaş's words is that he wants to send a message to the Turkish authorities that "I will never compromise on my principles and political positions, even if I have to stay longer in prison."

Despite the fact that the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has issued several orders for the final release of Demirtaş, the Turkish government has not adhered to these orders and this issue has caused widespread criticism from the opposition and international organizations.

Salahuddin Demirtash has been detained since November 4, 2016, and during this period, 47 separate cases have been filed against him. He is being tried on charges including "undermining the unity of the country, inciting to commit a crime, organizing illegal protests and promoting terrorism."