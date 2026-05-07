MHP leader invited Öcalan to play an official role in the political process

According to Kurdpress, in a new political development in Turkey, Dolat Baghceli, the leader of the National Movement Party (MHP), made an unexpected proposal and demanded to grant an official position to Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), in the framework of the country's political process.

The government of Baghçeleli, who is one of the well-known and radical figures of the Turkish nationalist trend, proposed in a speech in the Turkish Parliament on Tuesday that Öcalan be recognized as the "coordinator of the peace process and depoliticization". This proposal was welcomed and described as "historic" by the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party).

Bahceli emphasized in his speech that if Ocalan's legal status is to be on the agenda, it should be resolved in a way that helps the process of "Türkiye without terror". "I suggest that Öcalan be introduced as the coordinator of the peace process and depoliticization," he added, while saying that alternatives could also be explored, provided the founding leader of the PKK contributes to the peace process within a certain framework.

The MHP leader also emphasized that clarifying Ocalan's situation is the key to the success of this process and added: "This process cannot be carried forward in a healthy way while this issue is ignored; The next steps should also be defined in the political and legal framework."

On the other hand, the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), which previously demanded the change of Öcalan's status and even introduced him as the "head of the negotiating team", welcomed this initiative.

"Tonjar Bekerkhan", the co-chairman of the Dem Party, described Bagcheli's proposal as "historic" and supported it. He emphasized that depriving one side of the dialogue from the possibility of playing a role in a complex process has no clear political justification.