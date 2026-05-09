The possibility of forming a new party led by Mazloum Abdi

According to Kurdpress, while reports and rumors about the formation of a new political party in Syrian Kurdistan (northern and eastern Syria) led by Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have been published in recent days, the officials of the autonomous administration and the Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD) have denied these reports.

According to Rodav Network, based on these reports, it was said that a new party is going to be formed with the participation of the parties and currents present in MSD, and Mazloum Abdi will lead it.

The Syrian Democratic Assembly was established in 2015 in the city of Darik in the Hasakeh province as a political arm of the SDF and includes a set of political parties and currents.

Rejecting rumors about the dissolution of parties

Sihanouk Debo, one of the officials of the autonomous administration of North and East Syria, in an interview with Rudaw network, called the news about the dissolution of the parties active in the autonomous administration, especially the Democratic Union Party (PYD), "baseless."

He emphasized that the Democratic Union Party will hold its congress in September as per its regular schedule, adding that the formation of a new party seems "unlikely" at the moment.

Emphasizing the necessity of creating a Kurdish political movement

Continuing his speech, Dibo spoke about the necessity of creating an all-Kurdish political movement in Syrian Kurdistan and described it as "the most necessary step in the current situation."

According to him, the issue of Kurds in Syria should be resolved seriously and should not be ignored. He added that such a movement can organize the political activities of the Kurds and represent their demands better.

He also stated: "There is a kind of general agreement about the character of General Mazloum Abdi, who can lead such a movement."

However, Dibo emphasized that concrete practical activity for the formation of this stream has not yet begun.

Democratic Syrian Assembly: Discussions were raised but rejected

An informed source in MSD also denied the news of the formation of a new party from MSD member parties in an interview with Rodav, calling these reports "false analyzes and information."

The source confirmed that the idea of ​​forming a Syrian Kurdish party was raised within the parliament, but the proposal was ultimately rejected.

He added that in the current situation, there is no practical action to establish such a movement, although if such a movement is formed in the future, Mazloum Abdi will be an "acceptable face" to lead it.

Lack of clear information

."Sinem Mohammad", the representative of MSD in America, also announced that clear and definite information about the formation of a new Kurdish political movement has not been published so far

Referring to the current situation in Syria, he said that the formation of a Kurdish political movement is a "necessary and logical action", but the decision to dissolve MSD member parties is in the hands of the parties themselves and not the leadership of the parliament.

Continue negotiations with Damascus

These developments occur while the process of merging the military and administrative institutions of the autonomous administration with the Syrian interim government, based on the December 29 agreement, continues.

Also, in June 2025, a joint delegation of the main Syrian Kurdish parties was formed to talk with Damascus, but this delegation has not yet started its practical activities.

This process started after the clashes and bloody tensions between the SDF forces and Arab armed groups in Syria.