The Kurdish language goes back to the signs of the Kurdish regions of Haske province

According to Kurdpress, the governor of Haskeh, Nuruddin Ahmed, announced in an interview that the recent tensions and protests in front of the city's courthouse, which was created after the removal of the Kurdish language from official signs, have ended and the situation is under control.

"Nuraldin Ahmed", the Governor of Haskeh, in an interview with Rodav Network, emphasized that from now on, Kurdish language will be added to the official signs in the regions where the majority of the population is Kurds.

He said: "In the areas where most of the residents are Kurdish, Kurdish writings will be added on the signs, and the names of institutions and places will also be written in Kurdish."

The beginning of protests over the removal of the Kurdish language

Protests erupted in the city on Thursday after the sign of the Haskeh Courthouse, which was written in Kurdish and Arabic, was removed and a new sign was installed in Arabic and English

Protesters gathered in front of the Justice building and pulled down the new sign that did not have Kurdish language. This action caused tension and unrest around the building.

Referring to these events, Governor Haske said: "Tensions related to the Palace of Justice were controlled and we passed this stage."

He also announced that Haskeh Courthouse will officially start its operation soon.

The status of judges and judicial staff

Nuruddin Ahmad also explained about the situation of the employees and judges of this complex that all the administrative employees will remain in their positions, but a different mechanism has been considered for the judges.

According to him, the judges will be sent to Damascus for evaluation so that a specialized committee will check their qualifications. He added that some of these judges will start their activities soon, and another group will be sent to the Higher Judicial Institute to complete more training courses.

Freeing hundreds of prisoners and preparing for elections

The governor of Haskeh also announced the implementation of the decision to release nearly 250 prisoners today.

He further announced that preparations for holding parliamentary elections and formation of regional committees in Haskeh province have begun.