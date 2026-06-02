The death of two American and British soldiers in Erbil

According to Kurdpress, citing the Associated Press, the US Army and the British Ministry of Defense announced that an American soldier and a British soldier died during a military training exercise in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The US military announced in a statement that the incident took place on Sunday at an air base in Erbil, the center of the Kurdistan region of Iraq. American officials have not released more details about the cause of the accident, and the identity of the American soldier will not be released until his family is notified.

The British Ministry of Defense also confirmed in a separate statement that a British soldier died in the same incident. The ministry announced that the soldier's family has been informed and requested privacy and sufficient time before releasing more information.

This incident occurs while the United States has reduced the number of its forces in Iraq in recent years, but still maintains a part of its forces in the Kurdistan Region. Washington considers this presence as part of its efforts to strengthen relations with Iraqi Kurds and continue security cooperation in the region.

America also opened its new and large consulate complex in Erbil last December; An action that indicates the continued strategic and diplomatic importance of the Kurdistan Region in Washington's regional policy.

The deaths of the two soldiers come about a month after two American soldiers died after falling off a cliff during an off-duty recreation program in Morocco. These two soldiers had disappeared after participating in the multinational exercise "Lion of Africa" ​​and their missing report was announced on May 2.