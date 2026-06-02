Delay in payment of salaries of 42 thousand contract teachers of Kurdistan region

According to Kurdpress, Ali Rauf, the general representative of contract teachers in the Kurdistan Region, announced: "The expired government has not paid the salaries of the fifth month until this moment. The number of contract teachers reaches 42 thousand 33 people, but contract teachers affiliated with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education are not paid along with their ministries and their names are not in the salary list; We don't even know under which ministry we are considered."

He added: "They have left no dignity for the word teacher, they are not honest with us and the people. It has been almost two years since official teachers became a contract, but we have not received our salaries even for a month with the Ministry of Education; This is despite the fact that there is an official order of the Council of Ministers which says that the salaries of contract teachers should be paid together with the relevant ministries, but so far this decision has not been implemented.