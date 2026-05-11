PYD's protest against the removal of Kurdish language from official boards

According to Kurdpress, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) reacted to the removal of the Kurdish language from official signs in the Kurdish regions of Syria by publishing a statement and emphasized that the use of the Kurdish language is not only not a threat to the sovereignty of Syria, but also helps to strengthen the unity and national sovereignty of this country.

In a statement on Saturday, the General Council of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) protested the removal of the Kurdish language from the sign of the "Haskeh Court House" and considered this action to be contrary to the agreements and the process of national integration in Syria.

This statement states: "Removing the Kurdish language from the sign of the Palace of Justice is not consistent with the provisions of existing agreements and is against the path of national integration and coexistence."

The PYD also emphasized that the inclusion of the Kurdish language on official signs is a sign of respect for the cultural and national diversity in Syria and cannot be considered as a weakening of the country's sovereignty.

This party further called for the recognition of the Kurdish language as one of the official languages ​​of Syria and declared: "The recognition of the Kurdish language as an official language will be a national step towards strengthening the sovereignty and unity of Syria."

In the final part of this statement, the necessity of guaranteeing the rights of the Kurdish people in the future constitution of Syria is emphasized. The PYD demanded the official recognition of the linguistic and cultural rights of the Kurds and stated that these rights should be transparently and fairly included in the new Syrian constitution.