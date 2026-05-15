15 May 2026 - 20:06

Araghchi's congratulations to the Iraqi Prime Minister for forming a new government

Araghchi's congratulations to the Iraqi Prime Minister for forming a new government

Service of Iraq and Kurdistan Region - Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, congratulated Ali Al-Zaidi on the formation of the new Iraqi government.

According to Kurdpress, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wrote in a message on X channel after the formation of the new government of Iraq: The formation of the new government is under the leadership of Mr. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, and I congratulate my brother Fawad Hossein in the position of the Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi added: The expansion of fraternal and friendly relations between Tehran and Baghdad will always remain at the top of our foreign policy priorities.

News ID 160744

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