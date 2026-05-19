The shadow of revenge and ethnic violence on the operation of Damascus against the Kurds

According to Kurdpress, the report of the "Rojava Intelligence Center" about the January 2026 attack by the forces affiliated with the Syrian government to the north and east of Syria presents a broad picture of possible violations of international humanitarian law during this operation. The report claims that the majority of these violations were committed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces and its allied groups against civilians, SDF forces, and Kurdish residents of the autonomous regions of northern and eastern Syria.

According to this report, the military operations of the Syrian Transitional Government began on January 6, 2026; An attack that first targeted the Kurdish neighborhoods of Aleppo and then spread to the areas of Raqqa, Taqa, Deir Ezzor, Hasakah and the suburbs of Kobani. The attack came after months of deadlock in negotiations to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian Transitional Government. Finally, the cease-fire agreement of January 30, 2026 brought the fighting to a halt, but at the same time set a new framework for the integration process between the Syrian Transitional Government and the SDF.

The Rojava Information Center has announced that it has reviewed about 180 video files and dozens of field interviews and has documented numerous cases of human rights violations and possible war crimes. The organization says that it has confirmed a total of 18 cases of deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, which have resulted in the death of at least 31 civilians and the wounding of more than 40 people. Children were among the victims and according to reports, at least 9 children were killed and 6 children were injured.

It is stated in this report that the forces affiliated with the Syrian army have targeted civilian houses, cars, hospitals, ambulances and medical staff. It has also been reported that at least six cases of arbitrary arrest have been registered, involving more than 244 people, including women, children, journalists and medical workers.

Another section of the report is dedicated to field executions. The Rojava Intelligence Center claims that at least 47 people were extrajudicially killed in 16 separate cases; The victims included civilians, security personnel and SDF forces. In one case, an SDF force was also accused of standing near the bodies of 21 people near Kobani and speaking of "revenge for Kobani"; An act that the report describes as an example of field execution.

This report also reports the registration of 26 cases of "insulting human dignity"; including torture, humiliation, mutilation of bodies and destruction of graves of SDF forces. According to this institution, some detainees have been subjected to torture, ethnic and religious insults and humiliating behaviors; including being forced to imitate the sounds of animals or repeating testimonies. In the section related to women, the report emphasizes the existence of gender-based violence and claims that some women have been threatened with sexual slavery, gender-based insults, and mutilation of bodies. Among the cases that have received widespread coverage is the cutting of the wig of a female member of the YPJ and showing it to the camera.

In the end, the Rojava Intelligence Center emphasizes that due to the formal integration of many of these groups into the new structure of the Syrian army, the political and legal responsibility for their actions lies with the Syrian Transitional Government and Ahmed al-Shara. This report also criticized the lack of accountability and judicial proceedings regarding these accusations and considered it a serious obstacle to the formation of a "democratic and stable" Syria.