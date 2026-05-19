Requesting Nechirvan Barzani to find a solution to the current climate situation

According to Kurdpress, Ariz Abdallah, a member of the leadership of the Patriotic Union, criticized the continuation of the "two administration" system in the Kurdistan Region in an interview with Rudaw, stating that this structure will further weaken the region in the political, administrative and international spheres.

In response to a question about the structure of two administrations in the Kurdistan region, he said: "This method not only does not help the region, but also makes it very weak."

He also asked Nechirvan Barzani to take action to unify the administrative structure of the region and said: "I want him to find a solution for the current situation of the region."

Referring to the necessity of integrating Peshmerga forces and government institutions, this political figure stated that the continuation of the current situation will weaken the position of the Kurdistan Region in the federal government of Iraq, in relations with neighboring countries, and also in the international community.

He went on to emphasize that the solution is to form an "efficient and serving government" alongside the parliament and distribute authority among institutions. An issue that, according to him, can provide the basis for ending the discussion of "two administrations" in the Kurdistan region.