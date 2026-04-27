Uncertainty continues in the Lalazar case

According to Kurdpress, Qadir Agha Mentak, one of the lawyers of the detainees in the Lalezar case, told Rawdaw: "The case of Kak Lahore and other detainees has been sent to the judges of Sulaymaniyah 2 Criminal Court, but no decision has been made about it yet."

Lawyer Lahore Talabani added: "The judge is reviewing the cases and is going to make the final decision this week."

On April 19, Lahore Talabani announced in a statement on his Facebook page: "We have been unjustly imprisoned for eight months, against all institutional and legal principles."

Lahore Talabani also announced from inside the prison: "We have waited until now for the court to go through its legal process, but it seems that Bafel Talabani and Qabad Talabani's pressure on the court and institutions have prevented our case from being referred to the appeals court." For this reason, together with Kak Polad, we decided to start a hunger strike from today until the rule of law is realized in our case."

Three days later, Lahore Talabani and his brother ended their hunger strike after receiving a promise to follow up on the case.

Most of the detainees in the Lalehzar case have been released, and the last group of 10 people was released on Wednesday, April 10.

Qadir Agha Mentak said: "Currently, except Kak Lahore, 18 other detainees in the Lalehzar case are still in prison."

lalazar event

On the night of August 22, 2025, Sulaymaniyah security forces, including anti-terrorism, security and commando forces, surrounded Lalehzar Hotel; where Lahore Talabani's residence was, some officials of his party and his bodyguards.

After Lahore Talabani refused to surrender, security forces stormed the hotel. After three hours of fighting, Lahor Talabani, his brother Pulad and members of his affiliated forces were arrested.

In this conflict that took place on August 22, 2025, it was officially announced that 5 people were killed and more than 20 people were injured.