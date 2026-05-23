The Dem Party called the court's decision on the CHP an attempt at political interference

According to Kordpress, following the ruling of the Ankara court on the absolute annulment of the 38th and 21st Congresses of the People's Republican Party (CHP) and the dismissal of the current leadership of this party, the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Demparty) published a written statement describing this decision as "political intervention and an attempt to engineer politics" and criticizing it, warned about the consequences of this ruling on the political atmosphere and democratic process in Turkey.

In the case filed to cancel the 38th Ordinary Congress and the 21st Extraordinary Congress of the CHP, the court issued its final decision.

According to the verdict issued by the 36th branch of the Ankara Civil Court, the "absolute nullity" of both congresses was declared. The court also ruled that the current leader of the CHP, Ozgur Özel, and the party's board of directors should be removed from their positions. At the same time, it was decided that "Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu" and the former members of the board of directors of the party, who were in their positions before the congress, will temporarily return to their responsibilities.

Following this judicial decision, Dem Party reacted to this verdict by publishing a written statement.

The central executive board of the Democratic Party described this decision as an "operation to apply political pressure" and considered it part of the "political engineering" process.

In the statement of this party, it is stated that this sentence is not compatible with the principles of law and justice, and it was emphasized: "The verdict of absolute annulment against the CHP is not consistent with law and justice." This decision is part of a political project and pressure that wants to engineer politics using the judiciary."

Dem Party also declared that it is still a defender of democracy and the rule of law and added: "The basic principle of our struggle in the past decades has been to stand by the will of the people against the attacks on democratic politics."

The party also warned that such decisions could damage the political and social atmosphere and intensify the crisis of distrust.

Dem Party's statement continues: "In a period when efforts to create social peace have increased and there is a real opportunity to reach a democratic system, these kinds of rulings only increase distrust in the peace process and democratic society."

In the end, Dem Party called for an immediate end to actions outside the legal framework and emphasized: "The issue is the issue of democracy in Türkiye." "These illegal and unjust processes must be stopped immediately."

The party also announced that it stands with millions of citizens who believe in democracy and justice and fight for democratic values.